Vermilion police hold social distancing pizza party

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department gave back to the community Saturday, April 25, when they passed out 300 pizzas.
Residents could drive up to one of three locations in the city and unroll their passenger window, officers would put the pizza on the passenger seat.
Officers started passing out free pizzas from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at VOL Clubhouse, Vermilion High School, and Pat O’Brien Collision Center on Liberty.
The donors are Vermilion-on-the-Lake Historic Community Center Charitable Trust, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Marco’s Pizza, Defense Soap, Ace Hardware, Bill and Tammy Gaussa, Dewey Furniture, Vermilion Farm Market, German’s Villa, Williams Brothers Builders, Roger Rice, Dean and Kay Mayer, Richard and Kate Nord, and Terrence and Barb Brady.
Vermilion officers and dispatchers also contributed to make the pizza party possible.
