Woman ejected in rollover crash on I-90 ramp dies from injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 47-year-old woman who was woman was ejected from her car during a violent rollover crash on the West 44th Street I-90 west entrance ramp on Friday night has died, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the victim was driving a 200 GMC Yukon west on I-90 near West 44th Street around 6 p.m. when she lost control of the car for unknown reasons, went off the right side of the road, and rolled over several times.
The woman was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Her identity has not yet been released.
Cleveland Police are investigating the crash.
