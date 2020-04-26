Cleveland Cavaliers plans to reopen facilities on Friday still ‘TBD’ despite NBA approval

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA will be allowing its players to return to their teams training facilities starting Friday, providing the local government does not have a stay-at-home order in response due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press reports.
19 News received a text from a Cavs spokesperson in response to this report: "No statement or comment to make for now because this is all still TBD.”
The AP said workouts that would take place would be voluntary only, and limited to individual sessions only. They also report group practices would not be allowed yet, and teams are not permitted to organize in-person workouts yet.
