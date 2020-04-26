728 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 15,963 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Sunday there are 728 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 15,963 total cases statewide.
Health officials said there are 3,178 patients in the hospital, and there are 952 admitted in the ICU.
Here is how the state is breaking everything down.
In total, there is 687 confirmed dead in the state due to the virus, and 15,360 confirmed cases statewide.
The age range is less than one-year-old to 106-years-old, with the median age range of 51.
