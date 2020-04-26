39 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said Sunday there are 39 dead in Summit County due to coronavirus. There were 38 dead Saturday.
Health officials said there are 480 confirmed cases in the county. There are also 115 patients in the hospital. There are 132 cases in healthcare workers in the county.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
