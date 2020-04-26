Crocker Park apologizes after Princess Parade was canceled ‘due to extreme amount of traffic congestion’

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Crocker Park has issued an apology for the “disappointment” after it canceled Saturday’s Princess Parade just an hour after it started from causing “significant traffic congestion and backup.”
Westlake Police also cleared out Crocker Park and asking residents to avoid it altogether by using alternate routes “due to an extreme amount of traffic congestion.”
On Sunday, Crocker Park shared the following apology to families, as well as a link to children to see video messages from their favorite Disney princesses:
"Good Afternoon Crocker Park Visitors,
We want to thank all whom attended Crocker Park’s drive-thru Princess Parade yesterday. We loved seeing so many of your smiling faces. We also wanted to sincerely apologize to anyone who could not get into the park to see the Princesses. We never imagined the overwhelming response that the event received and are truly sorry for the disappointment we caused many of you and your families that waited in line only to leave with upset children.
We intended to create a free, fun family event for our community during this difficult time, and we were at capacity a lot sooner than we had anticipated. We will take what we learned yesterday and certainly move forward better together. We thank you for your continued support of Crocker Park, the City Of Westlake, and Concept 828, and we hope to make it up to you this Summer with more events to come.
Each Princess wanted to personally say hello to your children. We know this does not make up for the hardship yesterday, but we hope that your little ones know that we were thinking of them! Watch now at https://bit.ly/2zrLmgk.
Stay safe & healthy. We hope to see everyone again soon.
Sincerely, Crocker Park"
Due to social distancing orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the Princess Parade was a drive-thru where visitors could drive down Main Street and wave hello to their favorite fairytale characters from Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and the Wizard of Oz.
City officials said Crocker Park will attempt to reschedule the Princess Parade “with better planning at another time.”
