ESPN: Cleveland Indians committed to paying majority of full-time employees through June 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have committed to paying majority of their full-time employees through June 30 after 40 senior staff members agreed to take pay cuts to help out, ESPN reported Friday evening.
Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN also report those employees agreed to take pay cuts to “help ensure the full salaries of the rest of the full-time staff.”
Part-time workers and interns with the team have been furloughed ESPN reported, with the potential to make the same amount of money, or possibly more through unemployment benefits.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.