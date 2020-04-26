Homicide investigation underway after man found stabbed to death on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for anyone with information to come forward after an unidentified man was found outside after being stabbed to death on the West Side on Saturday.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 1900 block of W. 112th Street after a driver saw a man’s body outside as they were passing by around 5:20 p.m.
The man, who is possibly in his 40s and suffered multiple cuts, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly responded to the scene to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be given to crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
