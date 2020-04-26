Homicide investigation underway after 25-year-old man shot dead at his own birthday party by nephew in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was shot dead at his own birthday party by his 22-year-old nephew who believed the gun he was handling was unloaded, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 13300 block of Benwood Avenue for a man shot around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found the victim on the second floor with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the report.
His identity has not yet been released.
Members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly responded to the scene to investigate.
On scene, officers learned that the victim was at the home for his 25th birthday party, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said preliminary information indicates that the suspect was the victim’s own 22-year-old nephew.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, the nephew was holding a handgun and reportedly shot his uncle, believing it was unloaded.
The nephew was arrested at the scene and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to the report.
