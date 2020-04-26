1 new death due to COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 24 dead countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Sunday one new death has been reported in the county, which brings the total to 24 dead countywide.
Health officials said there are eight new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 292 cases countywide. The age range of cases is seven-years-old to 96-years-old. 132 patients are in the hospital.
70 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored, health officials said. Warren City has zero in quarantine, as all 18 people have been released. They are keeping track of 64 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 241 people have successfully completed their quarantines and were released. 44 people from Warren City were released from quarantine.
