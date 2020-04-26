6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19 released by CDC

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Six new possible coronavirus symptoms were released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its list Sunday.
The six new possible symptoms of coronavirus that was updated by the CDC is: Fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills and new loss of taste or smell.
The three original possible symptoms of coronavirus included: Muscle pain, headache and sore throat.
Symptoms can appear between two to 14 days after exposure to coronavirus, the CDC said.
The CDC said to seek medical attention if you develop any of the emergency warning signs: Trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.
This list of symptoms is not all inclusive, CDC said. They said to consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
The CDC said to call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, coronavirus. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.
