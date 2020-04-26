Northeast Ohio senior services caregivers shake off coronavirus crisis stress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the stress of the coronavirus crisis building up, the caregivers at Always Best Care senior services decided to shake it off and cheer up their 600 patients.
So, they took a short break by joining in the TikTok Blinding Lights Challenge, set to the tune of Blinding Lights by The Weekend.
Always Best Care Cleveland South shared their moves on Facebook saying, “ABC’s throwing some positivity your way with the ‘#BlindingLightsChallenge’!”
