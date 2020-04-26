Northeast Ohio senior services caregivers shake off coronavirus crisis stress

Northeast Ohio senior services caregivers shake off coronavirus crisis stress
By Rachel Vadaj | April 26, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 3:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the stress of the coronavirus crisis building up, the caregivers at Always Best Care senior services decided to shake it off and cheer up their 600 patients.

So, they took a short break by joining in the TikTok Blinding Lights Challenge, set to the tune of Blinding Lights by The Weekend.

Always Best Care Cleveland South shared their moves on Facebook saying, “ABC’s throwing some positivity your way with the ‘#BlindingLightsChallenge’!”

Posted by Always Best Care Cleveland South on Friday, April 24, 2020

