Put-in-Bay resident shows waves flowing over docks, roads on north side of island

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The stay-at-home order and out-of-season time of year isn’t the only thing keeping Put-in-Bay residents off the roads and docks on the north side of the island.
PIB Resident Billy Market captured footage of the waves spilling over docks and roads.
In the now viral video taken Sunday morning, Market gives a tour of how high the lake is around the downtown area, the Boardwalk, the Crews Nest, Put-in-Bay Yacht Club, and where the ferries are docked.
According to Market, Lake Erie is 71″ above chart depth, meaning the water level is nearly 6′ higher than normal.
