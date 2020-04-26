5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19 draft special

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 5 reasons to watch Sunday’s Tailgate 19 draft special:
* Is Jedrick Wills’ move to left tackle a problem?
* Can Grant Delpit be a week 1 starter at safety?
* Where does Harrison Bryant fit in the tight end picture?
* How did the Browns’ AFC North rivals do in the draft?
* What does the crew think of the Browns new uniforms?
Join host Tony Zarrella with Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf, Reggie Langhorne and Mark Schwab Sunday at noon Eastern on WOIO.
The show re-airs Sunday at 11 pm on CW 43.
