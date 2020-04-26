3 residents have died due to COVID-19 in Cleveland; 4 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health said Sunday three residents have died in the past couple of days, which brings total to 26 dead citywide. There are also four new cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total to 575 citywide.
The patients that died Sunday were both women, one in her 90’s and one in her 70’s. The age range of cases is from less than one-year-old to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to their 50’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there are more than 15,360 confirmed cases and 687 fatalities in the state of Ohio. There are more than 957,000 confirmed cases and 54,000 deaths in the United States.
The city of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. Data is updated daily. View the interactive map here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
