Subway donates sandwiches to healthcare workers at Marymount Hospital

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Team Subway, is stepping up the plate.
Wednesday, workers delivered 300 lunches to health care workers at Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights
“This means a lot to our caregivers. They’ve been working real hard and they’ve been working hard for about three to four weeks now and these little gifts really remind how they’re appreciated, thank you so much," said CEO David Napierkowski, MD.
The Faddoul Family owns several Subway franchises in Northeast Ohio. Last week they thanked health care workers at University Hospitals by donating 5,000 sandwich lunches when one of their own received a life-saving surgery.
“The physicians took great care of me. Obviously you can hear my speech is a little slurred but the prognosis is good," said David Coury.
Grateful, he and his family continue to pay it forward. Team Subway workers stayed up after hours making sandwiches the sandwiches before delivering them the next day.
“It’s very important because we know at this time a lot of people need. They take care of people and we wanted to take care of the people that take care of us," said owner, Ghazi Faddoul.
It’s their small way of saying thank you.
“We know that this work is hard day in and day out but when you add in the special circumstances of this pandemic, it just makes it that much more difficult for what they do on a daily basis,” said Anthony Coury, director of operations, Marymount Hospital.
The family established a GoFundMe initiative called “Subway Meals For Local Heroes.” They’ve raised more than $5,000 and the goal is to feed EMS, law enforcement, firefighters and the homeless during this coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.