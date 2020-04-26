2 victims hospitalized, suspect found shot in car at Elyria gas station

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a suspect was found shot in a car at an Elyria gas station and two victims were hospitalized, according to the Elyria Police Department.
Captain William Pelko said officers were sent to the Sunoco gas station on 237 Lake Ave. for a suspect shot in a car at 10:51 p.m.
The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.
Officers also went to University Hospital Medical Center where they found two victims, according to Capt. Pelko.
According to the report, one victim was flown to University Hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.
Capt. Pelko said the other victim was treated and released.
The Elyria Police Detective Bureau is reportedly investigating this shooting.
Call Detective Mahony with any information on this crime at 440-326-1211.
