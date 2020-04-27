After just 3 days of being open a Lakewood restaurant had to revamp due to the stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine being a new business owner and being at a disadvantage early on.
The owner of Oscars Pizza and Pierogi on Detroit avenue said he did not let the circumstances stop him from making his customers happy.
Being a brand new business owner for Bryan O’Reilly hasn’t been a smooth ride.
Just three days after opening his staff had to revamp their strategy.
The initial idea was to serve the customers at the bar next to them. However, the bar closed down.
“Our sales are definitely not as high as expected if the bars were still open, but we are working hard and being productive we’re having pretty good days,” he said.
Co-Owner Melissa Kaleal says social media has been a blessing.
“Yeah, we’re getting a lot of shares and stuff people are really supportive on there and we’re getting a lot of good feed back on it too our all of our reviews are very positive so,” she said.
O’Reilly reacted positively after Wednesday’s press conference, where Governor Mike Dewine said that restaurants can’t go back to dining in at this time.
“I understand that you have to keep everyone safe we will just continue doing what we are doing during this tough time," he said.
The restaurant is doing carry out and delivery on grub hub, door dash, and uber eats.
