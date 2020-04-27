Akron police seek suspect who shot man in chest during fight stemming from traffic crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police hope the public can provide more information about the suspect involved in a shooting that followed a traffic crash in the Akron area.
Officers were dispatched to McKinley Avenue on Friday night after receiving calls for shots fired, according to Akron police.
While responding to the scene, officers were flagged down by a driver in the area who said his passenger, identified as a 33-year-old man, was involved in a fight and shot in the chest and arm.
Investigators learned that the altercation and shooting occurred following a traffic crash nearby.
Paramedics took the victim to Akron City Hospital for the gunshot wounds, which are believed to be non-life threatening.
A detailed description of the suspect, believed to be between 19 and 21 years old, was not provided by Akron police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives immediately at 330-375-2490.
