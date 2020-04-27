Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest canceled due to coronavirus concerns

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - An event that many consider the start to summer in Northeast Ohio has been called off due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest is canceled, according to an announcement on the event’s website.
The three-day rib and beer festival was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
The Berea City Club posted this statement:
This is just the latest event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event organizers say they will be back at the county fairgrounds next year.
