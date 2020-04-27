Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Memorial Day weekend event is expected to return next year. (Source: Berea's National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest)
By 19 News Digital Team | April 27, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 7:02 AM

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - An event that many consider the start to summer in Northeast Ohio has been called off due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest is canceled, according to an announcement on the event’s website.

The three-day rib and beer festival was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

The Berea City Club posted this statement:

We are extremely proud of our annual festival and we know that it has become the official kick-off to summer for Northeast Ohio. We are genuinely grateful for your support over the past 21 years. The precautions we are taking now will ensure that we are able to bring back this event that helps so many in our community next year.
Berea City Club

This is just the latest event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say they will be back at the county fairgrounds next year.

