Browns exercise options on Garrett and Njoku

Njoku, whom the Browns selected 29th overall in 2017, was not thought to be an automatic pick up like Garrets. He has appeared in 36 games with 20 starts over three seasons. He has struggled to establish himself as a tight end in the league, beleagered by dropped passes and sloppy route running. He did catch 56 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He lost almost all of 2019 to a broken wrist, suffering the injury in Week 2.