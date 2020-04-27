Browns exercise options on Garrett and Njoku

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of 2017 first-round picks had the fifth-year options on their contracts picked up, Myles Garrett and David Njoku. They are both now under contract through the 2021 season.
Garrett’s option, despite his 2019 suspension, was a no-brainer. The former No. 1 overall pick has accumulated 30.5 sacks over the past three years, including 10 in 10 games last season. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 Pro Bowler and has started 35 games, piled up 104 tackles and forced six fumbles.
Njoku, whom the Browns selected 29th overall in 2017, was not thought to be an automatic pick up like Garrets. He has appeared in 36 games with 20 starts over three seasons. He has struggled to establish himself as a tight end in the league, beleagered by dropped passes and sloppy route running. He did catch 56 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He lost almost all of 2019 to a broken wrist, suffering the injury in Week 2.
