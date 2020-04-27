Cleveland Heights restauranteur starts class action lawsuit against insurance companies

(CLEVELAND HEIGHTS) Nighttown owner Brendan Ring says coronavirus has done significant harm to his business.
“This virus has damaged us and it’s damaged our business the same way a fire or a flood is a damage to our business," says Ring, who shut down March 15th, right before his biggest day of the year, St. Patrick’s Day. And he said his insurance company has denied his claim.
"Business Disruption Insurance basically, if I lock that door up because of something I had nothing to do with, all my business expenses will be paid going forward."
He reached out to other restaurateurs on Facebook and said he’s received an overwhelming response.
“By the time we’re done, we’re going to have hundreds of people on this class action suit,” Ring says. “I don’t think it should have some to this, from our point of view to be told right out of the gate, you’re not covered for this is just not a good answer.”
We reached out to one of the insurance companies named in the suit earlier and they told us they don’t comment on pending litigation.