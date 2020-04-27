Cleveland homicides on the rise despite stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While cities across the country are crediting stay-at-home orders for a drop in crime rates, data shows homicides in Cleveland are actually on the rise.
At least 15 homicides have been reported in the city this April, according to records from Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. A total of 10 homicides were recorded in April 2019.
Records also show homicides in March doubled from last year.
In March 2019, there were six homicides recorded in Cleveland. This year, a total of 12 homicides were reported in March.
The increase in murders comes at a time when most Ohioans have been ordered to stay home.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson declared a state of emergency on March 11 and a statewide “Stay at Home” order went into effect on March 23.
The order states residents must stay home unless performing essential work or activities.
Overall, homicides between Jan. 1 and April 27 are up 35% in Cleveland from the same time period last year.
14-year-old Myquan Bennett, who was fatally shot on Unwin Road on Friday, was the youngest person killed in the city this year.

