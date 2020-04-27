499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said there are 499 confirmed cases of coronavirus countywide. No new deaths were reported, total stands at 38.
Health officials said the one resident dead from Sunday’s update was reassigned to another county.
119 patients are currently in the hospital due to the virus. There are 133 cases in healthcare workers countywide.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
