Coronavirus pandemic forced Ohio residents to vote by mail for state’s primary election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio primary election was scheduled for March 17, but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, nearly all Ohio residents have been asked to vote by mail or drop their ballots off at the board of elections.
“For the last week, it’s been a non-stop flow of cars through here in the parking lot,” said Tony Perlatti, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. “We emptied our ballot box multiple times throughout the day and it seems like every three hours were pulling another thousand ballots out the box.”
Monday was the last day you could send your ballot off in the mail and you had to have your ballot postmarked by April 27 in order for it to count.
Perlatti says if you are homeless or have a disability, you’ll be able to vote in-person on Tuesday, but expect some strict guidelines to be in place.
“Sanitizing, social distancing is our priority. Individuals will be required to stand 6 feet apart,” said Perlatti.
The board of elections staff will also be doing temperature checks on the voters who are coming in.
If you have an alarmingly high temperature, you will be asked to vote in a separate area away from other voters.
Perlatti stressing that voting is important, but so is the safety of voters.
