COVID-19 pandemic prompts delay in enforcement of Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Enforcement of the plastic bag ban in Cuyahoga County will now be delayed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on grocery stores and other businesses.
The countywide ban took effect at the start of 2020, but enforcement wasn’t scheduled to take place until July 1. The first half of the year was to serve as an adjustment period.
Now, the Cuyahoga County Council is moving forward with delaying the enforcement to Jan. 1, 2021.
“The delay of this ban is not to downplay the importance of eliminating plastic bags and the positive impact that will have on our community, but rather to address current anxieties and relieve concerns some are having during this pandemic,” said Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Sunny Simon, sponsor of the ban. “Right now, moving the enforcement date to Jan. 1 is in the best interest of our businesses and our residents.”
The delay in enforcement is aimed at helping businesses and shoppers during the coronavirus crisis.
Cuyahoga County may reassess the enforcement date again at a later point in the year as the public health emergency develops.
