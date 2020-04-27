DeWine comes out ahead of President Trump with Ohio voters on handling of pandemic

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - As Ohio waits to hear Governor Mike DeWine’s detailed plans to begin lifting stay-at-home restrictions, a new statewide poll shows that 70% of Ohioans prioritize public health over the economy, that is according to a Baldwin Wallace University Ohio Poll.
According to the poll, 85% of voters in the Buckeye State approve of DeWine’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 50% approve of how President Donald Trump has handled the crisis.
The Baldwin Wallace poll, in partnership with Oakland University and Ohio Northern University, questioned self-identified registered voters in Ohio on a range of issues, including the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic response and how the president and governor are handling the crisis, along with the 2020 election.
Key take-a-ways from the poll include:
- About 85% of Ohioans approve of the way DeWine is handling the crisis, an increase of five points from the March Great Lakes Poll. In contrast, half of Ohioans approve of the way Trump is handling the crisis.
- Eight in ten Ohioans believe DeWine ‘acted at the appropriate time,’ but only four in ten Ohioans believe Trump acted at the right time.
- Whereas 90% of Ohioans trust DeWine to ‘provide accurate information on COVID-19,’ only a slim majority trust Trump to do the same. Ohioans also look to the director of Ohio’s Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, for accurate information on COVID-19.
- Nine in ten Ohioans support the restrictions DeWine imposed during the COVID-19 crisis, including the stay-at-home order. A supermajority of those polled worry that protests over stay-at-home orders will trigger another spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
- About half of those polled agree with DeWine’s plan to begin reopening Ohio’s economy on May 1. At the same time, a majority don’t think many businesses nor places of worship should reopen yet.
- More than 80% of those polled say they are feeling some level of anxiety about the virus. Ohioans are concerned that they will spread the virus and they are even more concerned about getting it from others. Close to half (47%) think the worst is yet to come. but 55% think the U.S. healthcare system can handle it.
- 94% of Ohioans are concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and a supermajority of those polled (68%) are concerned about their personal finances. Yet, respondents believe that public health is more important than the economy.
Respondents to the survey were also asked about the 2020 election.
The election between Trump and Biden appears to be a tossup.
In March, Trump surveyed ahead of Biden 47% to 43%.
Biden now leads Trump 45% to 44%.
The survey revealed Ohio Democrats favor Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris as running mates for Biden.
