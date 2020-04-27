Domestic violence calls increase during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -During National Crime Victims' Rights Week, US Attorney Justin Herdman wants Ohioans to know there is help out there.
While violent crime is down, the number of domestic violence calls have been going up throughout the pandemic.
In the city of Cleveland alone, there have been nearly 1,100 domestic violence calls in the last 30 days.
“What’s actually even more concerning is the number of domestic violence calls that probably are not being reported during this time frame,” said Herdman, who represents Ohio’s Northern District.
Herdman says some of the reasons are obvious and related to the pandemic. For example, abusive partners are under more stress and the options for escape are limited.
“We also have seen alarming trends for instance with respect to substance use. We know that alcohol sales are through the roof, so you put all that together and it is really concerning with respect to the domestic violence victim,” said Herdman.
“There was a significant amount of money that was set aside for the justice department related to COVID-19 not all that money has been appropriate yet though. In 2020 alone the DOJ gave $1.6 million to support domestic violence advocacy groups, shelters, and children in crisis groups as well,” said Herdman.
Herdman is asking anyone out there who is a victim, or knows someone being abused, to please pick up the phone. “It is important because this is not going to end well either way,” he said.
