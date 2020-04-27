FirstEnergy donates 2 electric motorcycles to the Cleveland Metroparks Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy has donated two electric motorcycles to the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department.
According to a news release from FirstEnergy, this is believe to be the first police department in the region to use electric motorcycles to patrol its more than 300 miles of trails.
“The motorcycles are a win-win for the parks and the environment because they reduce carbon emissions released into the atmosphere and decrease fuel costs, while continuing to allow officers to respond quickly to calls since the bikes can reach up to 105 mph,” said Chief of Police Katherine Dolan.
The first bike hit the roads in early April and the second will be deployed next year.
There are 90 Metroparks police officers.
