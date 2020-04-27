Gov. DeWine to announce plan to reopen Ohio businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he intends on sharing more details for his plan to start reopening Ohio during a scheduled press conference on Monday, April 27.
The guidelines for Ohio businesses to slowly reopen starting May 1 will involve orders to ensure employees and customers remain safe and that social distancing can still be practiced.
“These are significant decisions that impact people’s lives both from the health point of view and an economic point of view," the Governor added.
Many businesses have been shut down since the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 24.
In an interview, Governor DeWine said he believes Ohio’s plan to reopen will be consistent with the plan laid out by the White House earlier this month.
The first phase of the White House plan includes reopening large venues like sit-down restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, sports arenas, and places of worship as long as they can follow strict physical distancing rules.
“Nothing that’s coming hasn’t already been effectively used in Ohio to keep workers and customers safe," said Lt. Gov Jon Husted.
Nearly 52% of Ohioans agree with the Governor’s plan to reopen parts of the state on May 1, according to a new Baldwin Wallace Poll.
