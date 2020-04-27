Gov. DeWine unveils strategy to slowly start reopening parts of Ohio (live video, blog)

#Ohio is also going to ramp up #ContactTracing in May.



Tier 1: Now, there are 900 volunteers.

Tier 2: We're getting money to give to health depts. to hire more people b/c #COVID19 will be here for a while.

Tier 3: A group that will be able to surge in if there are hotspots.