Gov. DeWine unveils strategy to slowly start reopening parts of Ohio (live video, blog)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will announce more details regarding his plan to start gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions during a press conference on Monday afternoon.
The Governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for a 2 p.m. briefing from Columbus.
Gov. DeWine set May 1 as the date to start intermittently lifting restrictions.
“My heart aches for the businessmen and women who have not been able to work, and who are looking at savings going down every day,” Gov. DeWine said.
Recent trends in coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are all factors in Gov. DeWine’s decision to restart Ohio’s economy.
The Governor added that Ohio’s plan will loosely be based on guidelines established by the White House for reopening in stages depending on which business sectors can keep employees and customers safe from the coronavirus spread.
Safe business practices for Ohio’s companies
Key points announced by Gov. DeWine during Monday’s press conference include:
- All health care procedures, including non-essential, dental, and veterinarian services, that do not require overnight stay in hospitals allowed to resume on May 1; initial order postponing elective surgeries issued on March 17 was enacted to secure more personal protective equipment and hospital space.
- Manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies allowed to resume operation on May 4 if they can do so responsibly.
- Face coverings required for employees and customers
- Daily health assessments of all employees must be conducted
- Good hygiene required
- Workplaces must be sanitized daily
- Job sites must limit capacity and meet social distancing recommendations
- Businesses that operate in an office setting allowed to reopen on May 4.
- Working remotely is encouraged.
- Consumer and retail stores, services will be allowed to reopen on May 12, but facial coverings will be required for all customers and employees inside the business.
- Essential businesses that were allowed to stay open during stay-at-home order must abide by the new guidelines.
- Order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people will remain in effect.
- Gov. DeWine said several business sectors will not be allowed to reopen yet:
- Restaurants (carryout and delivery options will still be allowed)
- Barbershops and salons
- Day cares
- Forecast for daily testing totals increases from approximately 7,200 on April 29 to more than 22,200 by May 27.
- Estimated 1,750 workers needed to work with public health departments for adequate contract tracing of individuals with COVID-19.
Ohio’s non-essential businesses have been shuttered across the state since the executive directive from the Governor and Dr. Acton took effect on March 24.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 753 COVID-19 deaths and at least 16,325 cases statewide; an increase of 362 individuals with COVID-19 over a 24-hour period.
