7 Lake County residents have died from COVID-19
By Julia Tullos | April 27, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 8:50 AM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are a total of 157 COVID-19 cases in Lake County.

49 of those residents are currently hospitalized.

Lake County has seen a total of seven deaths from COVID-19.

According to data released by the Lake County General Health District earlier this month, Mentor and Willoughby have had the most cases of coronavirus.

The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
  • Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
  • Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.

Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

