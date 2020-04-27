Lakewood dentist ready to get back to work after Governor DeWine announces they can start seeing patients again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dentists in Ohio have been shut down for everything except emergencies the past six weeks. On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that on May 4th, dentists would be able to start seeing patients once again.
Lakewood dentist Dr. Greg DeVor said he and his staff are ready to get back to work.
“We’re prepared,” said Dr. Devore. “It’s a concern, but we had a staff meeting today, and no one’s scared. No one is scared to come back to work.”
Devor said he has still been seeing patients for emergencies. One of the major reasons’ dentists were shut down during the pandemic is to conserve PPE for front line workers. Devore says supplies are tight, but he has enough.
“We do have enough,” Dr. DeVor said. “Our dental suppliers are able to get us a very limited amount per week, so I’ve been working very closely with our supply rep. They’ve been able to get a supply kind of trickling in over the last six weeks which has helped the cause.”
DeVor said it won’t be business as usual at his office.
“We’ve kind of changed up our protocol as people are coming in now,” explained DeVor. “People are gonna call us when they arrive and then we’ll give them a call on their cell to come in when we’re ready so our waiting room now is more of a pass-through area as opposed to a sit and wait.”
DeVor said patients will also be required to get their temperatures checked when they come in and they are asking patients to bring a mask with them.
“Realize that you can’t really social distance,” said DeVor. “I can’t stay six feet away from you to work oh you so extra care has to be taken.”
Dr. DeVor said he will also be staggering patients, so they don’t run into each other. He said it is 100% safe to come in for a visit and they are taking every possible precaution.
