Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BOSTON (AP) — A double-lung transplant patient from New Hampshire who went on to become a daredevil has died from the coronavirus. Joanne Mellady died in March after becoming a symbol of what was possible after people receive organ transplants. She got hers in 2007 and went on to complete a bucket list that included extensive travel and sports ranging like hang gliding and skateboarding. Mellady had been diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and that led to her lung transplant. She later counseled and encouraged fellow transplants patients and was active in a group searching for a cure for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.