Lincoln Electric: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $55.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1 per share.
The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $702 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $711.8 million.
Lincoln Electric shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.
