More than a dozen vehicles stolen from Akron dealership

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have one suspect in custody after more than a dozen cars were stolen from an Akron dealership.
Akron officers said Michael Sills, 26, of Akron, was arrested Saturday afternoon, after police spotted him driving a stolen Lexus.
Sills was arrested without incident on E. Exchange Street.
According to police, the thieves forced their way into the Empire Auto Mall on E. Exchange Street early Saturday morning and stole an unknown number of keys.
Sills and possibly other suspects then returned throughout the night and drove away in the vehicles, officers said.
By Saturday afternoon, officers had recovered 10 of the stolen vehicles.
Sills is charged with receiving stolen property and released with a summons to appear in court.
