2 new deaths reported in Trumbull County due to COVID-19; brings total to 26 dead countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said two residents have died due to coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 26 dead countywide.
Health officials said there are four new cases in the county, which brings it to a total of 296 cases countywide. The age range in cases are from seven-years-old to 96-years-old. 134 patients are in the hospital.
62 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has zero people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 64 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 251 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 44 people from quarantine.
