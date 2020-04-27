Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in overnight, setting up for soggy mid-week weather

By Samantha Roberts | April 27, 2020 at 1:28 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 1:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hasn’t it been just the nicest day?!

I hope that you have been able to get outside and enjoy this gorgeous weather.

Here is Monday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:

Clouds will increase late tonight.

Rain will move in after midnight.

Rain may be heavy from time to time.

Be careful if you have to travel around the area late tonight.

Unfortunately, rain will linger into tomorrow morning.

Showers should diminish as we get into the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a seasonable day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We’re also closely watching Wednesday and Thursday.

Rounds of showers with thunder are in the forecast each day.

