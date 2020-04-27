Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine returns today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We finally got rid of the system that brought us all that nastiness Sunday. High pressure overhead will lead to abundant sunshine today. Most of us will be around the 60 degree mark for a high this afternoon. A north wind will keep things cooler near the lakeshore. A warm front will develop to our southwest tonight. The clouds will begin to increase by evening. I have some rain in the forecast later this evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light. Temperatures drop into the 40s tonight.