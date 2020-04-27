Ohio holding virtual Spirit Week to beat the stay-at-home blues

Ohio holding virtual Spirit Week to beat the stay-at-home blues
Social media campaign promotes unity during COVID-19 pandemic (Source: State of Ohio)
By 19 News Digital Team | April 27, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 5:27 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine wants Ohioans to have a little fun this week to show the state is united in the fight against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the governor laid out the plans for a virtual Spirit Week as a part of the #InThisTogetherOhio campaign.

From April 27 to May 1 each day has a different theme.

  • Monday - Pajama Day
  • Tuesday - Garden Day
  • Wednesday - Salute Your Hero Day
  • Thursday - Spirit Day
  • Friday - Pizza Day

The governor asks participants to post pictures on social media using the hashtags #SpiritWeekOhio, #InThisTogetherOhio, and #StayHomeOhio.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.