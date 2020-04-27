Reports: NBA targeting May 8 for facilities to reopen

This is if teams states stay-at-home orders restrictions have been eased

Reports: NBA targeting May 8 for facilities to reopen
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) (Source: David Banks)
By Simon Hannig | April 27, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA is targeting May 8 date for facilities reopen, according to multiple reports.

Marc Stein of The New York Times and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the May 8 dates. This is for teams who’s states stay-at-home order restrictions have been eased.

Here is the report from The Athletic:

You can read the guidelines below from the NBA about the targeted May 8 date.

A report over the weekend by The Associated Press said the NBA would allow players to return to their team’s training facilities starting Friday, providing the local government does not have a stay-at-home order in response due to the coronavirus pandemic.

19 News received a text Sunday afternoon from a Cleveland Cavaliers spokesperson regarding The AP report: "No statement or comment to make for now because this is all still TBD.”

[ Cleveland Cavaliers plans to reopen facilities on Friday still ‘TBD’ despite NBA approval ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.