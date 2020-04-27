Retail stores are permitted to re-open across the state on May 12 but how many will actually re-open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that retail stores across the state of Ohio will be permitted, under strict guidelines, to re-open on May 12.
But some small retail store owners are wondering if social distancing guidelines, that will still be in place, will be enough to get customers comfortable enough to start shopping again.
Laurie Klopper owns Blush, a boutique clothing and accessories shop in Chagrin Falls, and like all retail stores, she has been closed since mid-March, and she is not so sure she’ll re-open her doors on the 12.
“Financially, I am just not sure that it makes sense to open when you don’t know if people are going to be shopping yet,” she said.
Klopper will re-open Blush at some point but is not exactly sure that she will re-open full time right away, instead she’ll take a wait and see approach that will be tied to decisions made by her fellow business owners in the village.
Chagrin Falls businesses depend on foot traffic through the business district to survive and she senses is that there is still plenty of COVID-19 based fear among consumers.
‘"My kids can’t wait to go out and shop but other people are like absolutely we’re not going out," she said.
During her down time, Klopper re-started her home business of making jewelry, she plans on selling some in her store, but she is having success selling her jewelry on-line.
“I have my studio set up, where I can make jewelry, and I am actually making money,” Klopper said.
But that said, her business in Chagrin Falls has been a success, so her priority will remain getting re-opened, but in a financially responsible way.
She remains hopeful, but has another concern and that’s the fallout from the closure, that has opened the door for big business to move in.
“You see all these Amazon trucks driving around and I sit there and pray people don’t become dependent on that,” she said, “And that they don’t forget about us in these little towns.”
Klopper is hoping to talk soon with fellow business owners in the Village in hopes of hearing that all of them plan to re-open on a full-time basis.
