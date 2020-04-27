Teen pleads guilty in deadly chase that killed a 13-year-old East Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the 15-year-old boys charged in the December fatal crash which killed a 13-year-old girl in East Cleveland has pleaded guilty.
The teen pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated robbery and involuntary manslaughter in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
He was sentenced to four years at the Ohio Department of Youth Services and classified as a Serious Youthful Offender.
Cleveland police said the teenagers carjacked a woman at the Target on W. 117th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.
The chase ended when the teens crashed into Tamia Chappman, 13.
Chappman was on the sidewalk in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues.
The 6th grader at Superior Elementary was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second teenager has a hearing scheduled for April 30.
Police said he was the driver.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.