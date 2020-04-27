VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System permanently closing Cleveland’s McCafferty VA Outpatient Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Veteran Affairs Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is permanently closing McCafferty Veteran Affairs Outpatient Clinic, and moving clinical and administrative operations to the Parma Veteran Affairs Outpatient Clinic, VANEOHS said Monday
Parma VA Outpatient Clinic is located less than seven miles away from McCafferty VA Outpatient Clinic.
VANEOHS said the decision to close McCafferty is unrelated to the temporary coronavirus closure that shifted outpatient care to telephone and video appointments. The decision is a result of VANEOHS’ strategic planning to enhance the environment of care for patients while increasing services available, ensuring veterans continue to receive the right care at the right time.
The 1,993 patients currently using the McCafferty Clinic will have the choice to retain their current VA primary care provider at the Parma VA Outpatient Clinic or change to one of VA’s other 13 primary care locations throughout Northeast Ohio, VANEOHS said.
Veteran Affairs staff will be retained and reassigned based on the needs of the healthcare system, with all clinical staff transitioning to the Parma VA Outpatient Clinic.
“Timely, quality and accessible care for our nation’s heroes remains our number one priority, and we understand the attachment many have to McCafferty," said CEO Jill K. Dietrich, JD, MBA, FACHE in a released statement. “We will continue to provide the same quality of care at a more robust facility less than 7 miles away.”
Dietrich said they appreciate the support from their community partners to include Cleveland since McCafferty opened.
“We greatly appreciate the support from our community partners to include the city of Cleveland since McCafferty opened in June 1999. However, enrollment has steadily declined at the McCafferty clinic going from 3,151 in Fiscal Year 2010 to 1,993 in FY19,” said Dietrich in a released statement. “This is in comparison to the 32,360 patients seen in FY19 at the Parma clinic. McCafferty has traditionally seen the least number of patients when compared to other primary care locations within the healthcare system and the services provided were limited to basic primary and mental health care.”
Veterans will be contacted prior to their next appointment to discuss which facility they would like to use moving forward.
VANEOHS said they will have the choice to retain their current VA primary care provider by going to the Parma VA Outpatient Clinic or move to a new provider at one of VA’s other primary care locations at the Cleveland VA Medical Center, and Lake County, Lorain County, Akron, Canton, East Liverpool, New Philadelphia, Mansfield, Parma, Ravenna, Sandusky, Warren, and Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinics.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.