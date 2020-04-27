VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System permanently closing Cleveland’s McCafferty VA Outpatient Clinic

“We greatly appreciate the support from our community partners to include the city of Cleveland since McCafferty opened in June 1999. However, enrollment has steadily declined at the McCafferty clinic going from 3,151 in Fiscal Year 2010 to 1,993 in FY19,” said Dietrich in a released statement. “This is in comparison to the 32,360 patients seen in FY19 at the Parma clinic. McCafferty has traditionally seen the least number of patients when compared to other primary care locations within the healthcare system and the services provided were limited to basic primary and mental health care.”