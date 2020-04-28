Akron Metro making passengers and employees wear masks

Akron Metro making passengers and employees wear masks
By Alan Rodges | April 28, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 6:00 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Wednesday, If you ride the Akron Metro Regional Transit, you will be required to wear a mask.

Akron Metro announced on its Facebook page that wearing a mask on the bus will now be mandatory for employees and passengers.

The rule applies to children ages two and up.

Akron Metro will start enforcing the change on Wednesday.

The transportation service stated that if passengers do not wear a mask, they will not be provided any service.

