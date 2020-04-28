Akron police looking for suspects who robbed postal workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police searching for three suspects who are connected to the robbery a couple of USPS delivery workers.
According to police, the first incident happened at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Clement street. The USPS worker was approached by two males who pulled up to his postal vehicle and demanded money while pointing a handgun at the victim.
The suspects got away with the mail carriers bag and other property.
Police said the second incident happened while the victim was on his delivery route on the 700 block of Sumner Street.
This took place just a few hours after the first robbery.
An unknown man walked up the postal worker and robbed him at gunpoint.
This suspect is described as a man 20-30 years old, wearing an Ohio State jacket and a mask.
Police said that it does not seem that the robberies are related, but investigators are looking for possible connections.
Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.