Business, organizations from across Ohio praise Gov. DeWine’s ‘Responsible RestartOhio’ plan

“Today’s announcement on the reopening strategies of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are responsible first steps to Ohio getting back to business. For many businesses in Ohio, the staged reopening of commerce beginning May 1 through May 12 is a relief. We appreciate that the DeWine Administration listened to the business community as well as relevant experts in establishing the required safety protocols."

Joint statement from Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, national Federation of Independent Businesses Ohio Chapter, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Manufactures' Association, Ohio Business Roundtable