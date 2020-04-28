Business, organizations from across Ohio praise Gov. DeWine’s ‘Responsible RestartOhio’ plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is earning praise from businesses and organizations across the state after unveiling the “Reponsible RestartOhio” plan to help the economy amid challenges created by the coronavirus.
“Today’s announcement on the reopening strategies of Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are responsible first steps to Ohio getting back to business. For many businesses in Ohio, the staged reopening of commerce beginning May 1 through May 12 is a relief. We appreciate that the DeWine Administration listened to the business community as well as relevant experts in establishing the required safety protocols."
Joint statement from Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, national Federation of Independent Businesses Ohio Chapter, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Manufactures' Association, Ohio Business Roundtable
“Ohio Hospital Association appreciates the opportunity to continue working with Governor DeWine and his administration on Ohio’s efforts to combat COVID-19. This pandemic presented many challenges to our state demanding unique and difficult decisions for hospitals and our communities. We commend the governor and his administration for collaborating with the health care community to resume elective surgeries and procedures. Ohio hospitals are safe places to receive care. No one should hesitate to present to their community hospital for services that are needed.”
Mike Abrams, President and CEO, Ohio Hospital Association
"Ohioans continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and make important sacrifices every day to protect themselves and their communities. Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement today reflects these dual threats with a measured and thoughtful plan for how we can begin reopening our economy while still prioritizing public health. As a bipartisan coalition of mayors from cities across Ohio, we know we are all in this together, which is why we stand by and will continue to work with Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Public Health Director Amy Acton during these trying times.”
Ohio Mayors Alliance, which includes leaders from Cincinnati, Columbus, and Parma
“The members of the Ohio Grocers Association, representing grocers of all sizes, food wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors, have been actively supporting the State’s efforts to flatten the curve during this COVID-19 pandemic as essential businesses. We applaud Governor DeWine as he institutes continued critical safety measures in our stores as well as other establishments as they begin to open. We will continue to keep the health and safety of our teams and our communities at the top of our priority list.”
Ohio Grocers Association
Between May 1 and May 12, varying business sectors will be allowed to reopen under Gov. DeWine’s plan.
