Case Western Reserve University sends 10,000 coronavirus test kits to African country of Uganda

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University shipped 10,000 COVID-19 test kits to Africa through a collaboration with health and education partners in Uganda.
W. Henry Boom, a professor of medicine at the Cleveland-based university, said 10,000 test kits were shipped to Ugandan labs last week and an additional 10,000 will be sent over in the near future.
“We are fortunate that we had already established an infrastructure over the last 30 years to get other supplies to where they are needed in Uganda, so we really believed we could do this swiftly, and we did,” said Boom.
The tests will allow health care workers to copy DNA from a patient to determine if COVID-19 is present.
Uganda has far fewer cases of the coronavirus than surrounding countries, but the African nation is also experiencing a shortage of labs and testing materials, according to Boom.
“This is very exciting and satisfying for us on both ends, not only because we might someday be able to use the outcomes for research, but because it will be really helping people,” Boom added.
