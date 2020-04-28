Cases of COVID-19 now reported in all of Ohio’s 88 counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Health announced that all of Ohio’s 88 counties now have at least one reported case of the coronavirus.
Dr. Amy Acton announced on April 28 that there are now at least three cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County; the last region in all of Ohio to be impacted by the coronavirus
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Marion County is the area with the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
At least 16,769 cases of COVID-19 are reported statewide.
Vinton County is the state’s least-populated county located in the southern portion of Ohio.
