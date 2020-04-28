Catholic Bishops of Ohio suspend Mass through May 29 to protect people from coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Bishops of Ohio have now suspended all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies through May 29 to protect people from getting the coronavirus.
On April 27, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine laid out his plan to start re-opening the state, but the stay at home order remains in place.
“As your bishops, we continue to encourage you to keep holy the Lord’s Day by participating in Sunday Mass by way of televised, live-streamed, or radio broadcast options and making a spiritual communion. Keeping in mind the gift of plenary indulgences offered to us by the Church, we encourage all the faithful to turn to the Church’s treasury of prayer, praying as a family or individually the rosary, divine mercy chaplet, the Liturgy of the Hours and Stations of the Cross, etc.”
Wedding and funerals are still allowed to take place, but DeWine said no more than 10 people can be at the wedding reception.

